URCS participates in liquidating consequences of Russian air attack on Mykolaiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) participated in liquidating the consequences of a massive combined Russian air attack on Mykolaiv.

"The team of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Mykolaiv region, together with other emergency services of the city, took part in responding to the consequences of another attack on the city," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers worked at locations where civilian and residential infrastructure facilities, as well as enterprises, were damaged. They accompanied firefighting operations, conducted door-to-door checks to identify victims, provided first aid, and transported the injured to the city's medical facilities.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours and this morning, Russian troops carried out a massive combined strike on Mykolaiv region. In Mykolaiv, a private two-story residential building and a garage were destroyed. One person was killed, one was hospitalized in moderate condition, and three others, including a child, received medical assistance. Fires also broke out at several locations across the city, including a shopping center, a cafe, and the premises of a motor transport enterprise, all of which were extinguished.