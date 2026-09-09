Kyiv region enforces new safety protocols at gas stations during air raids

Safety requirements at gas stations are being tightened in the Kyiv region, including a review of alert systems, access to shelters and parking arrangements, Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko said.

"We are paying particular attention to the safety of people near critical infrastructure facilities. This concerns additional security measures for fuel network facilities. Our gas stations. We are introducing systematic requirements for every gas station," Tkachenko said Monday.

According to him, such measures are necessary to protect people and ensure the uninterrupted operation of specialized vehicles.

Gas stations must introduce clear instructions on actions to be taken during air raid alerts and conduct an audit of alert systems and access to shelters for staff and drivers. In addition, parking arrangements on gas station premises will be brought into order.

"Organizing traffic will eliminate the chaotic accumulation of vehicles near fuel tanks and ensure that rescue, medical or military vehicles can pass through and refuel without obstruction at a critical moment," Tkachenko said.