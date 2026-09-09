Russian attack injures 5 in Kyiv, 3 hospitalized – mayor

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko reported five people injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday morning.

"5 people were injured in Russian attack on the capital this morning. Medics hospitalized three of the wounded," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

As clarified by the police, a pregnant woman is among the five victims.

"Investigative-operational groups, explosives experts, SES personnel, and other specialized services are working on site," the report states.

According to law enforcement officers, an enemy UAV struck a 22-story building at the level of the 12th floor.

Earlier, it was reported that in Darnytsky istrict of Kyiv on Wednesday morning, a UAV strike on a 24-story residential building caused a fire and the destruction of walls on the 12th floor. No information on casualties was available at the time.