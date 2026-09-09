Zelenskyy discusses air defense strengthening, interceptor missiles, Freyja program with Støre

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre to discuss the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, the need for interceptor missiles, further work on the FREYJA anti-ballistic program, and Ukraine's preparations for the winter.

"We spoke with Jonas about strengthening Ukrainian air defense, our needs for interceptor missiles, further work on the FREYJA anti-ballistic program, and Ukraine's preparations for enduring the winter," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

According to him, during the meeting he also expressed condolences over the passing of King Harald V of Norway and noted the support for Ukraine from the Royal Family and the Norwegian people.

Zelenskyy thanked Støre for the meeting and Norway's unwavering support for Ukraine.