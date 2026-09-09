Rutte: Allies allocate over $10 bln over past year for PURL, US military equipment purchases for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte took part in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group co-chaired by Germany and the United Kingdom, reported Alliance Spokesperson Allison Hart.

Hart noted that during the meeting, Rutte welcomed new commitments to support Ukraine and announced that over the past year, Allies have allocated more than $10 billion to PURL and the purchase of American military equipment for Ukraine.

"Over the past year, Allies have allocated over $10 bn to PURL & US Foreign Military Sales for UA," Rutte noted.

According to him, this amount includes $3.5 billion from the EU loan to support Ukraine, which he assessed as a "tangible sign of EU-NATO cooperation and another example of Europe stepping up".