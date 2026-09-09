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UAV strikes 24-story building in Kyiv's Darnytsky district, causing fire, wall destruction on 12th floor – mayor

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In Darnytsky district of Kyiv on Wednesday morning, a UAV strike on a 24-story residential building caused a fire and the destruction of walls on the 12th floor, reported Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

"Emergency services are working on site," he reported on Telegram.

Earlier, Klitschko reported a UAV strike on a 16-story building. He subsequently clarified that it was a 24-story residential building struck by the drone at the level of the 11th-12th floors. A fire and wall destruction occurred on the 12th floor.

#kyiv #impact #uav
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