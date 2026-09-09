Sybiha discusses Ukraine's urgent air defense needs, winter sky protection with German FM

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha discussed Ukraine's urgent air defense needs and practical ways to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies ahead of winter with Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Johann Wadephul.

"We discussed practical ways for partners to help close Ukraine’s sky, with a particular focus on strengthening our protection ahead of winter," Sybiha wrote on social network X.

According to him, during the conversation, he informed Wadephul about the consequences of the Russian missile and drone attack last night and Ukraine's urgent needs in the field of air defense.

Sybiha expressed gratitude to Germany for its constant leadership in supporting Ukraine and noted that its assistance remains critically important for the country's defense and resilience.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's path toward EU membership, specifically Germany's support for the accession process and the opening of further negotiation clusters.

Separately, Sybiha and Wadephul discussed food security and Russian attacks in the Black Sea that threaten the safe operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor and the supply of food to global markets.