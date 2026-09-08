Koretsky discusses strengthening defence, economic cooperation with French ambassador

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed with French Ambassador to Ukraine Brice Roquefeuil the expansion of defense cooperation, particularly the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and aviation capabilities.

"I discussed with French Ambassador to Ukraine Brice Roquefeuil the expansion of defense cooperation, in particular the strengthening of air defense and our aviation capabilities," Koretsky said in a post shared on Facebook.

Separately, the parties focused on economic cooperation and support for Ukrainian manufacturers in the European market.

According to the prime minister, France continues to play an important role on Ukraine's path to European Union membership, particularly in opening the remaining negotiation clusters as soon as possible.

Koretsky and Brice Roquefeuil also discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs and further intensifying sanctions pressure on Russia.