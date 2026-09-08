Poroshenko discusses exhumations, discovery of cluster munitions with Polish Sejm committee chair Kowal

Petro Poroshenko, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party, met during his visit to Warsaw with the chairman of the Polish Sejm's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Pawel Kowal, the Polish Prime Minister's Special Envoy for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, during which he discussed, in particular, the issues of exhumations and the opening of negotiation clusters on Ukraine's path to European integration.

"We discussed Ukrainian-Polish relations, particularly progress on the issue of exhumations. We agreed that we must continue down the path of depoliticization in the interests of both nations. We also discussed Ukraine's progress toward the EU and the importance of Warsaw's support, particularly regarding the need to open the next negotiation clusters more quickly," Poroshenko said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The parties also discussed steps toward achieving a just and lasting peace. "Our shared position is that genuine and effective diplomacy requires strength, and therefore pressure on Russia," Poroshenko said.

The politician also said he visited the MSPO 2026 arms exhibition in Kielce, Poland, on Tuesday. "At the exhibition, we are looking for specific solutions: how we can strengthen our air defense in the face of a missile shortage and how to ensure that Ukrainian-developed systems operate reliably against jet-powered targets," he said.

According to the lawmaker, 15 Ukrainian companies were represented at the exhibition. "Each of them is already a well-known name in the national defense sector: Ark Robotics, December1, DevDroid, DoD Solution, General Cherry, GRIM Tech, Gurzuf Defense, L7 Simulators, LFTX, STG Defense, TAF Industries, UARMS, and Victorysoft. We have collaborated with most of them in one way or another on joint projects, similar developments, and analytical and manufacturing work. "Innovative solutions in the fields of unmanned systems, drone interception, electronic warfare, autonomous navigation, ground robotics, military simulators, and protective equipment – these are truly impressive, visionary, and cutting-edge manufacturers," Poroshenko said.

As previously reported, Poland has granted Ukraine permission to conduct work in the village of Laskiv in Kholmshchyna region at the site of the probable burial of Ukrainians killed in March 1944. The permit was granted to Dolia Memorial and Search Center, and the work will be carried out on behalf of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR).

In early May 2025, it was reported that the remains of 42 people had been discovered at the site of exhumation work in the former village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil region. On September 6, the bodies were reburied. In addition, a joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition conducted search and exhumation work in Lviv (Stari Zboishcha), during which a mass grave of World War II victims was discovered. On November 14, 2025, the bodies of fallen Polish Army soldiers were reburied in Mostysky, Lviv region.