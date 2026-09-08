South Africa simplifies visa requirements for Ukrainians – Sybiha

The Republic of South Africa has simplified the procedure for obtaining a 90-day visa for Ukrainian citizens, who can now apply for it through the new ETA electronic visa system, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"Another country has simplified its visa regime with Ukraine – this time, South Africa," Sybiha said on X social media platform on Monday.

According to him, previously, obtaining a 90-day visa to South Africa took about two months and required two trips to neighboring Poland. Now, an application can be submitted in a matter of minutes from a smartphone, after which, under the new ETA visa system, the applicant should receive the visa within 24 hours.

Ukraine became one of the first countries whose citizens were granted access to this system. The first visas have already been issued.

"I am grateful to the South African government and my colleagues Ronald Lamola and Leon Schreiber for this decision. Looking forward to more positive developments," Sybiha said.