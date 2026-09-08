Skibitsky: Russia plans tests of ballistic missiles with range of up to 800 km by year-end

Major General Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, stated that Russia plans to conduct final tests of a new type of ballistic missile with a range of up to 800 kilometers by the end of 2026.

"According to our estimates, by the end of this year, Russia plans to conduct final tests of a new type of ballistic missile with a range of up to 800 kilometers," Skibitsky said at a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council, according to a Telegram post by the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry.

According to him, Russia continues to wage a war of attrition, refusing to abandon its strategic goal of destroying Ukrainian statehood, despite significant losses.

As of August 2026, Russia had lost 43,000 military personnel in the war, while only 39,000 people had been recruited into the ranks of the occupying army. At the same time, the Russian General Staff considers intensifying mobilization necessary to achieve the war's primary objectives.

"Russia is not abandoning its strategic goal – the destruction of Ukrainian statehood – and is waging a war of attrition despite heavy losses…The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces believes that intensifying mobilization efforts is the only way to achieve the main objectives: Russia's complete occupation of the Ukrainian Donbas and securing strategic initiative," Skibitsky said.

He said that in 2026 and 2027, Russia intends to mobilize approximately 600,000 people, half of whom are to be mobilized by the end of this year.

At the same time, Russia is increasing the intensity of its missile and drone strikes on Ukraine in an effort to provoke a socioeconomic crisis. To this end, Moscow plans to ramp up production of ballistic missiles and increase the range of these weapons.