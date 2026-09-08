Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times over past day, killing 2, injuring 9

Two people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, with nearly 50 such attacks carried out throughout the day, according to a Facebook post by the press service of Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

"Throughout the day, the occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs," the service said.

In Nikopol district, two men were killed and six others were injured as a result of enemy attacks. The communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Myrivka were targeted. Private homes were damaged.

In Dnipro, according to the ministry, a 31-year-old woman was injured in the attack.

"In Kryvy Rih region, Russian troops attacked the Zelenodolsk and Hrushevsk communities. A 54-year-old woman was injured… In Synelnykivsky district, the enemy struck Petropavlivska and Zaitsevska communities… A 67-year-old woman was injured," the statement reads.