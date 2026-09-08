Ukrainian, Norwegian FMs discuss decision to close Ukrainian airspace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a call conversation with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

"I briefed him on the consequences of Russia's latest massive attack and the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, particularly against ballistic threats," Sybiha said on X social media.

He said Norway and the Nordic countries continue to set a powerful example of leadership in supporting Ukraine.

"We discussed how to further strengthen investment in Ukraine's defence industry and turn available resources into more protection and capabilities produced in Ukraine for our defence. We are also working together on different solutions to strengthen and ultimately close Ukraine's sky. This requires looking beyond established approaches, mobilising additional systems and interceptors, and finding ways to deliver them faster," the minister said.

He also expressed gratitude for Norway's firm stance at the recent informal meeting of EU foreign ministers. The parties continued the discussions begun in Munich and discussed the practical steps needed to translate our shared priorities into action.

"We agreed to remain in close contact and coordinated our further cooperation on these and other priority areas," Sybiha said.