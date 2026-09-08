Sybiha, Kallas agree steps to ensure operation of Black Sea maritime corridor

During a conversation with European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha coordinated further joint steps to ensure the stable operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor in the Black Sea and the continued the supply of Ukrainian food to global markets.

"We also discussed Russia's attempts to undermine the functioning of Ukraine's maritime corridor. Food security must never be held hostage to Russian aggression. We count on the EU's support in ensuring the corridor's stable operation and keeping Ukrainian food exports moving to global markets," Sybiha said on the X social media platform.

According to him, during the conversation, he informed Kallas about the consequences of yet another night of massive Russian attacks on Ukraine and the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, especially to counter ballistic missiles: "Russia must not be allowed to believe that it can terrorise Ukrainian cities with impunity."

Sybiha thanked Kallas for the in-depth discussions during the recent informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"Now we need a strong follow-up and decisions that match the scale of the threat: more air defence capabilities to close Ukraine's sky and tougher sanctions targeting Russia's ballistic missile production and the entire ecosystem that enables it," he said.

Separately, the parties coordinated their efforts on food security ahead of the UN General Assembly High-Level Leaders' Week and agreed on further joint steps.

"Russia must face consequences for every dimension of its aggression – from ballistic terror against Ukrainian cities to deliberate threats to global food security. We are coordinating closely to turn this principle into concrete decisions and action," Sybiha said.