Kyiv region to install mobile shelters at train stations

The installation of mobile shelters at Ukrzaliznytsia railway stations has been approved within the Kyiv region in order to reduce the distance between residents and safety points, Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko said.

"There is currently a decision and approval to arrange for the installation of mobile shelters at Ukrzaliznytsia stations within the region," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram Tuesday.

He said that the relevance of mobile shelters has not diminished but, on the contrary, is taking on new forms each time. "We can already see that the attacks are ongoing, and we must reduce the distance between people and safety points. Especially since passenger locations of Ukrzaliznytsia are now being attacked," Tkachenko said.

According to him, the region will implement and expand this practice, from coordination with Ukrzaliznytsia through decisions by the Defense Council headquarters to practical implementation with the involvement of territorial communities.

"And the involvement of major national companies will make the implementation of such practices faster and more organized," Tkachenko said.