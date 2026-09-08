MFA: Zelenskyy-Magyar meeting being planned, Ukraine submits new proposal on time, venue

Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Heorhiy Tykhy confirmed that the Ukrainian side is ready and eager to hold a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in the near future.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he made this statement during a briefing on Tuesday in Kyiv. "A meeting between President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Magyar is being planned. We have been ready for it for a long time, ever since Péter Magyar was elected. We have been coordinating the leaders' schedules and exploring possible venues for the meeting. I can confirm that as of now, there is a fresh new proposal regarding when and where exactly the leaders could meet. We have conveyed this new idea to the Hungarian side," the MFA spokesperson said.

According to him, Ukraine expects the meeting to take place soon. "We would welcome such a meeting. It would allow us to cover the entire agenda and put the normalization of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations on a stable track. We would like to hold such a meeting," the MFA said.

In June 2026, Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar said he would be pleased to meet with Ukrainian Zelenskyy in the city of Berehove, in Zakarpattia region. In July, Magyar spoke about a brief conversation with Zelenskyy and stated that Budapest would continue to refrain from providing military aid to Ukraine but would continue to provide humanitarian support. He made these remarks in a video address published on July 8, prior to the start of the plenary session of the NATO summit in Ankara.