Drone attack kills 2, injures 3 in Kyiv region – regional authorities

Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv region, according to Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"Unfortunately, we have two fatalities and three injured as a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region," Tkachenko said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the head of the regional military administration, the injured were hospitalized at local hospitals, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

According to Tkachenko, a fire broke out in Bucha district as a result of a drone attack on a warehouse complex. The fire has already been extinguished. A car was also damaged.