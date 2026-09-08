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Bomb disposal experts recover Russian missile fragment containing about 50 kg of explosives in Kyiv

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Bomb disposal experts recover Russian missile fragment containing about 50 kg of explosives in Kyiv
Photo: https://t.me/mvs_ukraine

Debris from Russian missiles that fell following a massive attack on Kyiv was recovered by the capital's bomb disposal experts, the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

"In Darnytsky district, specialists retrieved the spent rocket motor of a hypersonic missile. In Dniprovsky district, they recovered about 50 kg of explosive material from an enemy missile," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

Law enforcement officials will subsequently transfer them for destruction in accordance with established procedures.

The ministry reminds the public that if a suspicious object is found, it should not be touched or approached; instead, call 101, 102, or 112.

#kyiv #seizure #debris #missiles
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