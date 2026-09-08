Russia rebuilding military capabilities, Ukraine's needs to persist in near term – US dpty defence secretary

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Military Policy Elbridge Colby said Russia is rebuilding its armed forces and defense-industrial base, so it is necessary to be prepared for a protracted conflict and to continue meeting Ukraine's support needs over the coming months and years.

Colby said Russia was rebuilding its armed forces and defence industrial base, which meant allies needed to prepare for a prolonged conflict and for Ukraine's needs to continue over the coming months and years. He added that they also had to be ready for other unforeseen developments.

Speaking at the opening of the Ramstein-format Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting on Tuesday, Colby said this made it even more important for Europe not only to support Ukraine but also to accelerate its own rearmament and reindustrialisation.

He said Europe should continue, and if necessary increase, support for Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs through the PURL mechanism. According to Colby, a steady supply of ammunition and critically important equipment remained essential to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces hold the front line and prevent further Russian advances.

He added that Europe also needed to begin planning now for sustained procurement to support the long-term recovery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces while also meeting European countries' own defence requirements.

The U.S. deputy defence secretary said investments should be planned and implemented on the basis of military effectiveness rather than secondary objectives.

Colby said the United States was ready to continue supporting these efforts, including through the Jumpstart programme, which enables allies and partners to procure modern equipment for Ukraine, including air defence interceptors.

He said these commitments now needed to be translated into concrete action.