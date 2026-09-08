McDonald's Ukraine works to restore full menu across chain

McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., which operates the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that its menu has been reduced at some restaurants.

"Due to supply delays caused by frequent and prolonged air raid alerts, some items may be temporarily unavailable at individual restaurants. We are working together with our logistics partner to ensure stable supplies of products to restaurants. The current menu of a particular restaurant can be viewed in the McDonald's app, on self-service kiosks or in the apps of delivery partners," the company's press service said.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine opened on May 24, 1997, in Kyiv. McDonald's currently employs nearly 11,000 Ukrainians. There are now 130 restaurants operating in 43 population centers.

According to the Opendatabot analytical system, McDonald's in Ukraine generated UAH 21.3 billion in revenue in 2025, 26.6% more than in the same period a year earlier. Net profit increased 21.3% to UAH 1.567 billion. Last year, the company paid UAH 3.5 billion in taxes to the budget.

McDonald's in Ukraine is a founding partner and the largest corporate partner of the charitable organization Ronald McDonald House Charities Ukraine.

MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, United Kingdom) is listed as the owner of the foreign-invested enterprise McDonald's Ukraine Ltd.