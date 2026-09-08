Zaluzhny confirms planned UK delivery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine; drone supplies to be accelerated

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is accelerating the delivery of UAVs to Ukraine, originally scheduled for 2026, according to Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain Valeriy Zaluzhny.

"Britain is accelerating drone deliveries: of the more than 120,000 planned for this year, 25,000 have already been delivered. Deliveries of long-range artillery ammunition, funded by the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden," Zaluzhny said on Facebook on Tuesday.

He also confirmed reports that the British government has allocated GBP 100 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense ahead of winter, emphasizing that this aid is of paramount importance. "A key part of the package is interceptor missiles for the Patriot system and other air defense assets, which are expected to arrive in Ukraine before the start of winter as part of the PURL," the diplomat said.

According to him, the Patriot missiles – which are in short supply worldwide – represent a strengthening of air defense that Ukraine critically needs in light of Russia's escalating ballistic missile strikes. "This is not a solution to the problem, nor is it a panacea, but it is, without a doubt, a significant contribution. It will help protect our infrastructure, but most importantly – the lives of Ukrainians," Zaluzhny said.

Earlier, media reports indicated that the United Kingdom is allocating GBP 100 million (EUR 116 million) for an air defense package for Ukraine – including Patriot missiles – ahead of winter. As part of the new package, the UK will supply air defense interceptors, large-caliber artillery shells, and drones. The weapons will be supplied through the PURL mechanism, under which Ukraine's allies purchase United States weapons for Ukraine's needs.

During Tuesday's meeting of Ramstein Ukraine Defense Contact Group, British Defense Minister Wes Streeting also announced the transfer of 25,000 drones to Ukraine as part of a commitment to provide 120,000 UAVs, and that the UK will continue to supply Ukraine with ammunition for large-caliber artillery, "with tens of thousands more to arrive in the near future thanks to funding from our friends in Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden."

For his part, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on Alliance countries to redouble their efforts to support Ukraine. He noted that over the past year, allies have already allocated $10 billion to the PURL mechanism and for the purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.