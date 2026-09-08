Accessibility requires cultural mindset shift – Oschadbank executive

Creating a truly barrier-free environment requires broad cooperation among organizations and fundamental changes in approaches to service delivery, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Oschadbank Anton Tiutiun said.

"It is impossible to build a barrier-free environment within a single bank or organization; it is always about interaction. It is precisely the ecosystem of partnerships that drives us toward overcoming barriers," the bank's deputy chairman said at the 3rd annual My Barrier-Free Environment. Lessons Learned forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, any profound transformation of services and society must begin with a change in mindset, while the main "unlearned" lessons in the area of barrier-free accessibility remain cases of isolation, loss of dignity and the inability of certain categories of citizens to obtain basic services.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency is an information partner of the event.

The 3rd annual My Barrier-Free Environment. Lessons Learned forum was initiated and organized by Oschadbank with the support of Visa as part of Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska's Without Barriers initiative. Oschadbank and its partners are working to make barrier-free accessibility an established social norm.