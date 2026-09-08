Sybiha: MFA prepares 70 mobile passport processing units for consular officers abroad

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has completed preparations for the transfer of 70 additional mobile passport processing units to diplomatic missions abroad, which will enable consular staff to provide services directly in areas where Ukrainians live in large numbers abroad, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

According to him, the increase in the number of Ukrainians abroad is accompanied by growing demand for consular services, so the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is consistently expanding the ability of consular officers to work with citizens outside diplomatic missions.

"A year ago, I instructed Ukrainian embassies and consulates to increase the number of consular services provided outside diplomatic missions," Sybiha said on Facebook.

He noted that, as a result, the number of foreign passports issued to Ukrainian citizens abroad has increased by one-third over the past year.

"These are modern, mobile, automated workstations that will allow consuls to work directly in areas where Ukrainians live in large numbers – primarily in remote cities and regions where there is no permanent consular presence," the minister said.

Each mobile unit contains the necessary computer, photography, communications, and biometric equipment.