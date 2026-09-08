Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attacks rises to 5 – mayor

Two people were killed in Solomiansky district of Kyiv when a warehouse was hit, bringing the death toll in the capital from Tuesday's attack to five, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"In Solomiansky district, two people were killed when a warehouse was hit," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the total number of fatalities in the capital resulting from the September 8 attack has risen to five.

Earlier reports indicated three fatalities and 26 injuries resulting from enemy attacks on the capital.