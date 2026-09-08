Accessibility is a banking standard, not a competitive edge – Oschadbank chair

Inclusivity has ceased to be a competitive advantage and has become a basic norm and standard for providing services in Ukraine's financial market, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC Oschadbank Volodymyr Lavrenchuk said.

"My point of view and deep conviction is that inclusivity is not a factor related to competitiveness or competition as such. Inclusivity is already a norm or basic standard without which it is difficult, and unnecessary, to imagine banking services or any services in general today, especially in Ukraine," he said at the 3rd annual My Barrier-Free Environment. Lessons Learned forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, compliance with barrier-free principles is an obligation of bank management and staff.

Lavrenchuk stressed that for Oschadbank, its long-standing recognition of this norm serves as the foundation for strengthening public trust. He added that the financial institution would continue developing its barrier-free accessibility efforts.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency is an information partner of the event.

The 3rd annual My Barrier-Free Environment. Lessons Learned forum was initiated and organized by Oschadbank with the support of Visa as part of Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska's Without Barriers initiative. Oschadbank and its partners are working to make barrier-free accessibility an established social norm.