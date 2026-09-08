UK to deliver thousands more drones to Ukraine soon – defense minister

The United Kingdom has delivered 25,000 drones to Ukraine as part of its commitment to supply 120,000 drones, with thousands more expected soon, UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said.

"We're also making significant progress on the commitments made by my predecessors to supply Ukraine with 120,000 drones this year. So far we've delivered more than 25,000, with thousands more to be delivered soon. These cover the full range of capabilities that will help Ukraine fight directly against Russia, defend itself by shooting down Russian drones, and see what's happening on the battlefield and beyond the front line," he said at the start of the Ramstein-format Contact Group meeting on Ukraine's defense on Tuesday.