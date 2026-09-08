Ukraine signs contracts with partners for supply of about 1,000 Patriot missiles – defense minister

Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara called on partners to adopt the necessary financial decisions to support Ukraine by November, and said contracts are being signed with partners for the supply of about 1,000 Patriot missiles.

"Up to 90% of our success on the battlefield depends on drones. I ask you to adopt the necessary financial decisions by November, so we can already see results on the battlefield this winter. Likewise, to ensure Ukraine's resilience, we need decisions on air defense. We are signing contracts for the supply of about 1,000 missiles for Patriot systems with our partners and using the EU loan," Khmara said at the start of the Ramstein-format Contact Group meeting on Ukraine's defense on Tuesday.