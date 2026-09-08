Germany to urgently provide Ukraine with PAC-2 interceptor missiles – defense minister

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced the urgent delivery of PAC-2 missiles to Ukraine for Patriot air defense systems.

"Preparing Ukraine for winter is the highest priority and demands decisive and immediate action from us. Together we must take the necessary steps to strengthen Ukraine's resilience. That's why I've decided, as part of the NATO summit, to provide Ukraine with urgently needed PAC-2 interceptor missiles from Bundeswehr stocks," Pistorius said at an online meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense (Ramstein format) on Tuesday.

He called on all members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) to review their own stockpiles and make similar deliveries. "I understand it's not easy to strike a balance between one's own security needs and the urgently needed support for Ukraine. But please, if you're hesitating, decide in Ukraine's favor," Pistorius said.