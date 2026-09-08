Von der Leyen welcomes EU member states' decision on Patriot procurement for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a statement welcoming EU member states' decision to procure Patriot systems needed by Ukraine.

The European Commission distributed the text of the statement in Brussels on Tuesday.

"Together with NATO Secretary General Rutte, I welcome the member states' agreement on a carve-out for Ukraine to procure critical products for Patriot air defense systems," she said.

The next tranche of EUR 3.2 billion will allow Ukraine to "better protect its skies from Russia's indiscriminate attacks," von der Leyen said. "This adds to the EUR 8.4 billion already disbursed under the Ukraine Support Loan, including for air defense," the European Commission president said.

"We will continue to work hand in hand to support Ukraine and strengthen Europe's defense posture," von der Leyen added.