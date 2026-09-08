25 injured in Kyiv following Russian attack – KCSA

The number of people injured in Kyiv following Russian strikes has risen to 25 as of 3:20 p.m., the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCSA) said on Telegram.

The toll had previously stood at 10 injured and three killed.

As previously reported, a repeat strike hit warehouse buildings in the capital's Shevchenkivsky district, sparking a fire.

In addition, a fire broke out at an office building in Solomiansky district after being hit by falling drone debris.

A warehouse building was also hit in Holosiivsky district, with a fire breaking out on the roof.