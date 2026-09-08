Six staff injured in strike on We-Ukraine TV channel's office

Russian occupying forces struck the building housing the office of We-Ukraine TV channel, injuring six employees, the channel said on Telegram.

"This time, as you can see, the strike hit the newsroom directly. And that's exactly where people were working, live on air… Their injuries are minor to moderate, and everyone has received the necessary medical assistance," We-Ukraine general producer Yuriy Suhak said.

The channel's broadcasting is currently suspended, but the team plans to resume operations within a day or two.