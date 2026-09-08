HACC orders detention for another 'Carthage' operation suspect – Kropyva's trusted associate

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has ordered the detention of another member of the criminal organization exposed in the "Carthage" operation — a lawyer who served as a trusted associate of Serhiy Kropyva, deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office's International Cooperation Department.

An HACC investigating judge partially granted a motion from NABU detectives, agreed to by a SAPO prosecutor, and ordered the criminal organization leader's trusted associate — the lawyer — held in custody with an alternative bail option of UAH 15 million, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Telegram Tuesday.

The pretrial restriction is valid through Nov 2, 2026, according to SAPO.

If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to corresponding procedural obligations.

Transparency International Ukraine identified the suspect as Oleksandr Dydych on Telegram. "Today an HACC investigating judge reviewed a motion for a pretrial restriction for Oleksandr Dydych, a lawyer exposed as part of the 'Carthage' operation. The result: detention with an alternative bail option of UAH 15 million," the organization said.

As previously reported, NABU and SAPO exposed five members of a criminal organization headed by an Office of the Prosecutor General official, who systematically received illicit benefits for covering up a network of fraudulent call centers and laundered more than UAH 42 million through property purchases, including apartments in the Carpathians, jewelry, and funds placed in relatives' accounts. The Prosecutor General's Office said it intends to support the investigation and announced plans to suspend the official named in the case from his duties.

On Sunday, Sept 6, a court ordered Serhiy Kropyva, deputy head of the Prosecutor General's Office's International Cooperation Department, held in custody through Nov 2, with the option of posting bail of UAH 120 million.

On Sept 7, the HACC ordered Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, a suspect in the "Carthage" case, held in custody with an alternative bail option of UAH 20 million.

Bail has not yet been posted for either suspect, and both remain in pretrial detention.

In connection with the "Carthage" operation, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who appears in covert investigative materials related to the case, submitted his resignation. He has not been notified of suspicion.

Kravchenko had planned to attend a session of the relevant Verkhovna Rada committee Tuesday, at the invitation of law enforcement committee chairman Serhiy Ionushas, to answer any questions lawmakers put to him.

Kravchenko had earlier denied any involvement in receiving or laundering funds from illegal call centers or having undeclared assets and income, and stressed that his position on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's accusations remains unchanged.