Police launch investigation after Kyiv university holds student event during air alert

Kyiv police have initiated criminal proceedings regarding an event held for students at a capital university during an air alert.

"Today, at around 11:10, police received a report that an event involving students was being conducted on the territory of a capital university in Darnytsky district during an air alert. An investigative and operational team from the district police department dispatched to the scene," the press service of the Kyiv police reported on Telegram.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a freshman initiation ceremony was taking place on the open grounds of the educational institution.

"At the same time, after the 'Air Alert' signal was issued, the event was not suspended, and the students were not directed to a shelter," law enforcement officials said.

Based on this fact, investigators from Darnytsky Police Department entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence).