Zaluzhny urges international partners to focus on strengthening Ukrainian air defense

Support for Ukraine is also support for European security in a broader perspective, stated Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Valeriy Zaluzhny, urging international partners to focus on strengthening Ukrainian defense capabilities.

"There is nothing here about peace, only about terror and blackmail of the civilian population ahead of winter. Such is the message Russia sends with its shelling right after attempts at peace negotiations. The response to this can only be the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, our infrastructure, and our capabilities to strike back," Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram, commenting on the massive Russian strikes on the night of September 8.

He appealed to international partners, emphasizing that Russia will not stop its aggression.

"Once again, I urge international partners to focus on this, as support for Ukraine is also support for European security in a broader perspective. The enemy will not stop on its own," Zaluzhny concluded.