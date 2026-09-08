Female train conductor killed in attack on Dnipro-Zaporizhia regional train

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) reported the death of a female conductor of the Dnipro-Zaporizhzhia regional train, which was attacked by the enemy on Tuesday, September 8.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague. The entire railway family is with them during this difficult time," UZ wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

UZ explained that the employee returned to the train after an evacuation was announced and an elevated danger warning was issued, as a result of which an enemy strike took her life.

"This tragedy serves as another reminder: during an evacuation, every second counts. You must not return to the train or remain near it after a danger announcement," the Ukrainian railway operator emphasized.

During the day, Russian troops launched two "Shahed" strikes on the Kyiv-Sumy train as it approached Sumy.

Subsequently, the enemy struck a suburban diesel train once again in Sumy region. Due to early threat detection, passengers were evacuated; however, some passengers sustained shrapnel wounds. The train crew administered first aid on site, and medics later arrived at the scene.

"We beg you from the posters in every electric train and diesel train, from the information at every stop and in all trains—during a safety stop and announced evacuation: IMMEDIATELY PROCEED (IF AVAILABLE) TO A SHELTER, OR DURING A STOP ON A STRETCH OR AT A HALT WITHOUT A SHELTER—AT LEAST TO A DISTANCE OF MORE THAN 200 METERS! Otherwise, you expose yourself to mortal danger," reported Board Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovskyi on Facebook.