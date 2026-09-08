Bill on privatizing damaged housing registered

The government has registered bill No. 16012 in the Verkhovna Rada, meant to regulate the privatization of state and municipal housing damaged or destroyed by Russian aggression, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development press service said.

The Cabinet of Ministers had earlier supported the ministry's proposal to allow the privatization of such housing and amend the law on the privatization of the state housing fund, as previously reported.

People currently living in non-privatized apartments or homes are tenants rather than owners, and are therefore unable to receive compensation for damaged or destroyed property as owners would. The bill proposes an exception to the general rule, allowing the privatization of unsafe housing if it was damaged or destroyed after February 24, 2022, and has a corresponding damage assessment report. This would allow tenants eligible for privatization to obtain ownership and apply for assistance under the eVidnovlennia program.