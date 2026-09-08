SBU detains 11 organizers of draft evasion schemes, lawyer and criminal figures among suspects

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have blocked five new schemes for evading military service and mobilization, detaining 11 organizers of the operations across various regions of Ukraine, the SBU reported.

"For amounts ranging from $5,000 to $22,000, the suspects helped draft evaders dodge conscription and illegally travel abroad," the agency stated on Telegram on Tuesday.

In Lviv region, seven members of a criminal organization were detained for facilitating the illegal discharge of mobilized personnel from service and helping conscripts evade draft.

"Among the scheme's organizers are representatives of the criminal environment who involved members of the Military Medical Commission, hospital officials, military unit personnel, as well as TRC employees in illegal activities," the statement specifies.

According to the Ukrainian special service, for sums up to $20,000, the perpetrators provided clients with a full "service package"—ranging from issuing fake medical certificates of unfitness for service with Group 2 disability status to "striking" conscripts off the military register on health grounds.

In Rivne region, a local lawyer was exposed for organizing the production of fictitious medical documentation on "severe" illnesses for draft dodgers.

"To achieve this, the lawyer involved acquaintance officials from expert teams evaluating individual daily functioning, who falsified medical histories with subsequent establishment of disability groups. The cost of such 'services' amounted to $9,000," the report notes.

Additionally, in Donetsk region, a former employee of the Pokrovsk TRC received a notice of suspicion for offering draft evaders removal from the wanted list and military register based on forged medical conclusions. In Cherkasy region, a resident of Smila district was detained for promising draft-eligible men "reserved" status from mobilization based on fictitious diagnoses for $10,000.

Currently, the suspects have been served with notices of suspicion corresponding to the committed crimes.

Comprehensive operations were conducted under the procedural guidance of the Rivne, Lviv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regional prosecutor's offices.