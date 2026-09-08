Zelenskyy: trilateral meeting may take place in UAE, Switzerland, or Turkey

A trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia could take place in the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Turkey, or another country, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The meeting could be in the Emirates, Switzerland, Turkey, or in other countries. We have experience, and there are invitations from various nations," Zelenskyy told journalists on Tuesday.

According to him, energy and grain exports are among the issues that could be discussed during the meeting. "We need not only to discuss, but to have a concrete result," the President noted.

At the same time, Zelenskyy identified humanitarian issues as one of the priorities for negotiations, primarily the exchange of prisoners of war, emphasizing that "we need to increase exchanges and speed them up".

The President noted that "we will all prepare and bring closer the trilateral meeting of Ukraine, Russia, and America, if all parties agree."

He added that Ukraine wants to hold the meeting in the autumn, and if possible—in September.