URCS helps those affected by overnight Russian air attack on Kyiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the site of the response to an overnight massed missile and drone attack in Kyiv's Holosiivsky district.

"A rapid response team from the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross joined efforts at the site of the response to the attack in Kyiv's Holosiivsky district," the URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

Volunteers went door-to-door around the damaged building, providing first aid to two injured people and psychological first aid to three people experiencing acute stress reactions.

As previously reported, the overnight combined Russian attack on Kyiv damaged more than 50 sites in the capital, including residential buildings, a dormitory, school grounds, shops, a gas station and a flour production facility. Three people were killed and at least 19 injured. Rescuers continue working at seven locations in the capital.