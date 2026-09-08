Zelenskyy to discuss winter aid package for Ukraine with Norwegian PM Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss a winter aid package for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense, with Norway's prime minister on Tuesday.

"I've told all our partners that our priority right now is the winter package. I'll be discussing this with Norway's prime minister today," Zelenskyy told reporters Tuesday.

Dialogue on licenses for Patriot production is ongoing directly with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as at the manufacturer level, the president said.

"We always want to speed things up, but the process is moving forward. The U.S. president has given a positive response, but we need to be ready for winter," Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked the United Kingdom for its new support package.

As previously reported, the UK is providing GBP 100 million (EUR 116 million) for an air defense package for Ukraine, including Patriot missiles.