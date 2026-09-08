Zelenskyy: drone attack on We-Ukraine TV channel injures 5

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to a Russian drone strike on the media (on the building housing We – Ukraine channel, part of the United News telethon pool), which left five people injured, stating "there must be a reaction from Europe and the world to this."

"Today Russia struck media, journalists. An attack drone struck the building of the 'We – Ukraine' TV channel of the 'United News' telethon. Right in the middle of the day. Precisely when journalists were on air. The building is partially destroyed," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

"As of now, five injured are known. Unfortunately, the number may still increase," Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, all necessary services are working on site. State Emergency Service workers have already extinguished the fire.

"'Shaheds' against media is a new page of Russian degradation, and there definitely must be a reaction from Europe and the world to this. Not a single strike on Ukraine and Ukrainians—on life—can be left unpunished. Russia must be stopped, and this is possible only through joint efforts," the President of Ukraine concluded.