Presidential commissioner: Russia again using American processors in Kinzhals, Russian equivalents failed

Russia continues to use foreign electronic components in complex weapons systems, including American processors in Kinzhal missiles, stated Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"In 2023, Russia replaced American Texas Instruments processors with its own microcircuits. However, in a newer 'Zarya-61' sample found in a missile shot down in May this year, this replacement is no longer present. American processors are being used again," he said.

According to him, the research results directly indicate that Russian equivalents failed to yield the required result. At the same time, Russia continues to receive foreign electronics for missile and drone production through various supply chains.

In particular, 96 foreign components were identified in a Geran-4 drone shot down on August 12 in Kyiv region. Among the manufacturers are Texas Instruments, Amphenol, Diodes Incorporated, Kyocera AVX, Kemet, ON Semiconductor, and Vishay Intertechnology. Seven components were produced in 2026, and three more in 2025.

In an Iskander-M missile found at a strike site in Kyiv region in early July, 147 foreign-made components were discovered, including those produced in the U.S., Belarus, Switzerland, Germany, China, and Japan. At least 21 components were produced in 2025, with 2026-manufactured components also present.

Vlasiuk noted that Russia uses electronics of varying ages. Specifically, a "Zarya-61" board assembled in May 2025 contained components manufactured in 2021–2024, while another board contained a Texas Instruments processor marked 1986 and AMD microcircuits from 1996.

"Meaning Russia can use foreign electronics that are not the most modern if they remain suitable for a specific system, while parallelly incorporating newer components," he said.

According to Vlasiuk, the Iskander-M also contains 36 Russian-made components and 11 Belarusian ones, though this is insufficient for complex systems.

"They have to combine their own component base with foreign ones, while sourcing them across different markets and through various supply chains," he noted.

"Every manufacturer, every law enforcement agency, or export control body has all the information sufficient to stop such deliveries to Russia," Vlasiuk emphasized.