Russia again attacks regional diesel train in Sumy region, casualties reported – Ukrzaliznytsia

Russia struck a regional diesel train in Sumy region again, with passengers evacuated after the threat was detected in advance, though some passengers sustained shrapnel wounds and were given first aid by the train crew on site before medics arrived, Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) board chairman Oleksandr Pertsovsky said Tuesday.

"This day of horrific 'hunting' for passenger trains continues. Another strike in Sumy region on a regional diesel train. And again, a timely safety stop was made once the threat was detected — passengers were evacuated," Pertsovsky wrote on Facebook.

Rail rolling stock and infrastructure in frontline communities are one of the enemy's main targets, the UZ board chairman said.

"We beg you — from the posters in every electric and diesel train, from the information at every stop and on every train — when there is a safety stop and an evacuation is announced: IMMEDIATELY HEAD TO SHELTER (IF AVAILABLE), OR IF STOPPED BETWEEN STATIONS OR AT A STOP WITHOUT SHELTER — MOVE AT LEAST 200 METERS AWAY! Otherwise you are putting yourself in mortal danger," he said.

Pertsovsky had earlier reported that Russian forces attacked a regional train on the Dnipro-Zaporizhia route, with passengers evacuated after the train was stopped in advance, though contact had not been established with one of the conductors.

The enemy also struck the Kyiv-Sumy train twice with Shahed drones as it approached Sumy. Passengers and the train and locomotive crews were evacuated after Ukrzaliznytsia's monitoring team stopped the train in advance.