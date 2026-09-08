Zelenskyy: agreed with Trump's representatives that they will visit Ukraine again

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he agreed with representatives of the U.S. President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, on their return visit to Ukraine.

"The entire American delegation liked the train very much. And we agreed with Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner] that, first, they will come again. It is important not to take long pauses. They have been to Moscow many times. And this is their first time in Kyiv. I am grateful that they are in Kyiv. But I would like them to visit more often to demonstrate a balance of respect to both Moscow and Kyiv," Zelenskyy told journalists on Tuesday.

At the same time, the President noted that on Sunday the American delegation could have arrived in Kyiv by plane, but chose the train for security reasons.

"Ukraine was ready to receive the American plane—a plane carrying the delegation of negotiators. Therefore, both Boryspil and Zhuliany could have been used," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Russia had previously struck the runways of both airports, creating flight safety concerns. "Nevertheless, everything worked. Technically, our airports are completely ready to receive the delegation. The question is whether the RF provides this security corridor," the President added.

According to him, Ukraine also considered the possibility of the American representatives arriving via Belarusian Homel, from where they could reach Kyiv by car.

"However, American security chose the route by train. And we said that this would also be a safe, comfortable arrival in Ukraine," Zelenskyy stressed.

At the same time, the President suggested that next time the American representatives might use an aircraft. He also offered the American side the option to leave their plane in Poland or another neighboring country, after which they could use the Ukrainian presidential aircraft.

"And my presidential plane, the plane of Ukraine, can deliver them [Trump's representatives]," the President noted.