Zelenskyy: Ukraine to work through details of peace package from US representatives

During a visit to Kyiv on Sunday, representatives of the U.S. President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, presented new ideas regarding a peace package, and Ukraine will work through the details of its vision on this, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"Regarding the peace package that Kushner spoke about, and the new ideas—I will tell you, indeed a couple of ideas were very good, worthy. And whether it will be possible to activate them and make them effective, whether there will be a result—I do not know yet. But the fact that we will work and work through the details of our vision for these ideas is a fact," Zelenskyy told journalists on Tuesday.

At the same time, the President noted that he cannot freely comment on these ideas, as "we agreed with the Americans to work on them first and then communicate."

On September 6, Zelenskyy reported that during talks with U.S. representatives and European partners in Kyiv, several new ideas regarding the further negotiation process were proposed.