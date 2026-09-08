First Lady: barrier-free approach works only when everyone is responsible for it simultaneously

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska believes that the barrier-free policy works only when everyone is responsible for it simultaneously: the state, the public, and business.

"A barrier-free approach works only when everyone is responsible for it simultaneously. The state lays down standards and strategy. Public organizations keep in touch with the real needs of people—without this, no standard will work. And business transforms all of this into specific services, products, and internal corporate culture," Zelenska said in a video address to the III Annual Forum "My Barrier-Free Space. Lessons Learned" on Tuesday in Kyiv.

She recalled that the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Space is being implemented in the country.

According to her, the state, together with business, is building an entire barrier-free infrastructure: barrier-free driving schools, "Superheroes' Schools," barrier-free routes, barrier-free Administrative Services Centers (CNAPs), and adaptive sports.

"This year, this joint effort is reaching a new level. As part of the Barrier-Free Strategy, we declared the year of education and enlightenment. This is already tangible. Nearly 30 projects are currently being led by various ministries. Barrier-free commissioners are appearing in communities, and the network of advocacy ambassadors is expanding," Zelenska added.

At the same time, the First Lady emphasized that institutional mechanisms and services are not everything, as respectful treatment and communication are equally important.

"And each of you can become part of this process, implementing it at your own level. Moreover, it is worth starting from childhood. Therefore, this school year did not accidentally begin with the lesson 'Language of Dignity'," Zelenska said.

She expressed hope that this year barrier-free language would become a general rule.

"Someone will ask: what will change if we say 'invalid' [disabled person] or 'person with a disability'? I will say this: something important will definitely change—this person will finally take first place. Both in our speech and in our actions. And this applies not only to children at school, but at any level—in the state, in the community, in a company. Language itself shows whom we put first. Therefore, dignity is not about loud statements, but about daily phrasings—how we recall each other, how we write, how we speak," the First Lady stressed.

The III Annual Forum "My Barrier-Free Space. Lessons Learned" was initiated and organized by Oschadbank with support from Visa and the European Business Association within the framework of First Lady Olena Zelenska's "Barrier-Free" initiative. Oschad, along with its partners, works to ensure that accessibility and inclusion become an established societal norm.

As reported, in December 2022, First Lady Olena Zelenska presented a section on the Diia portal—"Diia. Barrier-Free," which encompasses articles useful for Ukrainians during various life periods. The portal features extensive information for internally displaced persons, people with disabilities, parents, elderly individuals, and job seekers.