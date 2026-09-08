One person remains missing in Kyiv's Solomiansky district after Russian attack – official

In Kyiv's Solomyansky district, two people were killed and ten others were injured as a result of a massive Russian strike on the capital, reported Head of Solomyansky District State Administration Serhiy Movenko.

"One person is currently considered missing," Movenko wrote on Telegram.

He added that the district sustained significant damage. Apartment buildings, non-residential premises, and cars were affected.

"From the first minutes after the attack, we have been working on site: liquidating the consequences of the strike, helping victims, and recording damage. Rescuers, medics, police officers, and municipal services are involved in the effort. Volunteers are also working at each location," the head of District State Administration added.

In addition, a rapid response humanitarian headquarters was set up at Specialized School No. 64 located at 32 Ushynskoho Street. It operates from 08:00 to 20:00.