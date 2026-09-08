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Overnight attack damages 16 residential buildings, injures 1 in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district – official

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In Kyiv's Holosiivsky district, 16 residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged, and a fire broke out in storage premises due to an enemy attack overnight, reported Head of District State Administration Sofia Dunayevska.

"Tonight, as a result of a massive missile and drone attack, 16 residential buildings were damaged in Holosiivsky district. A fire also broke out in storage premises. An educational institution sustained minor damage—several windows were damaged," she wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

According to the District State Administration, one person was injured as a result of the attack.

Dunayevska reported that a mobile headquarters to assist residents has been deployed near the building at 97 Kozatska Street. All relevant services are working on site.

#kyiv #holosiivsky #attack
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