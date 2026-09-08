Kravchenko resigns as prosecutor general

Ruslan Kravchenko has submitted his resignation as prosecutor general, a post he has held since June 17, 2025.

"This is a political decision. And I made it deliberately. I don't want the office of prosecutor general to be used as a tool of political confrontation," he wrote on Telegram Monday evening.

Kravchenko, who had earlier denied any involvement in receiving or laundering funds from illegal call centers or having undeclared assets and income, stressed that his position on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's accusations remains unchanged.

"I thank the president of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada for their trust, and I ask that my resignation be accepted," the prosecutor general said.

He also thanked colleagues who "honestly do their jobs" — "those who present cases in court, work with victims, document Russian crimes, and defend the state's interests. Your work must never be devalued," Kravchenko said.

Earlier Tuesday, the prosecutor general had said he did not plan to submit a voluntary resignation, though he assured he was not clinging to the post.

Kravchenko had planned to attend a session of the relevant Verkhovna Rada committee Tuesday, at the invitation of law enforcement committee chairman Serhiy Ionushas, to answer any questions lawmakers put to him.

"If lawmakers want my resignation, there's a procedure — the Verkhovna Rada can remove me," the prosecutor general had said earlier Tuesday.