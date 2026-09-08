Russia attacks Kyiv-Sumy train with Shahed drones, no casualties – Ukrzaliznytsia CEO

Russian troops launched two Shahed drone strikes against a Kyiv-Sumy train as it was approaching Sumy; following a timely stop at the station by JSC Ukrzaliznytsia's monitoring team, passengers, train crew, and locomotive team were evacuated, reported CEO of the company Oleksandr Pertsovsky.

"Another 'Everyone was evacuated in advance, no casualties!' on the phone line—you take a breath, and pride fills you for the team working despite such challenges, for our brave railway workers, and for our resilient passengers," Pertsovsky wrote on social network Facebook on Tuesday morning.

According to him, passengers were promptly provided with buses to transport them to their final destinations.

"The enemy does not stop trying to sever connections with frontline communities; railway workers do not stop courageously traveling and maintaining these connections," added the Ukrzaliznytsia CEO.

Among other things, he recalled a recent conversation with American passengers regarding enemy attacks on the Ukrainian railway.

"We must exert pressure by all means and stop this terrorism," Pertsovskyi noted.